Dubai: With an objective to attract fresh global talents and also to boost the Emirate's economy by supporting its competitiveness, the UAE on Wednesday said it has introduced new liberalised visa rules and residence schemes for foreign job seekers.

Moreover, the UAE has also updated and simplified the golden residence rules which will result in creating more jobs and a resultant pick-up in housing demand from the expats in the country. Apart from this, all entry visas are now available for single and multiple entries to the UAE visitors.

As part of its new liberalised visa rules, the UAE said valid for 60 days from the issuance date, these visas can be renewed further for similar period.

The Arab nation hopes such provisions will boost the confidence of the expats with a high sense of stability, attracting more and more families and individuals to move to Dubai which will ultimately create more demand for housing units.

Giving more details, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group told news agency IANS that the new visa rules and residence scheme introduced by the authorities is a highly welcome move that will immensely benefit the UAE economy by creating new jobs opportunities hence boosting the jobseekers’ sentiments.

Moreover, the new system for residence visas and entry permits will provide customised benefits to every category including 10-year Golden Visa holder investors and skilled employees.

What does it mean for Indians?

Even though there is no specific mention of Indian nationals, the liberal visa rules are applicable to all nationals from across the globe. Interestingly, these provisions will provide the expatriates even bigger stake in the UAE economy. Significantly, the Green visa holders, skilled self-employed and freelancers have been further provided five-year residency instead of the earlier two years.

All about five-year multi-entry tourist visa

From the new liberalised visa rules, the jobseekers will benefit the most by the five-year multi-entry tourist visa that allows them to enter the country several times in a calendar year or stay for 90 days continuously and then extend it for another 90 days.

UAE’s new visa and residence scheme include Business Entry Visa that doesn’t require any sponsor or host that will further encourage investors and entrepreneurs alike for exploring investment opportunities in Emirates.