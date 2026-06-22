UAE may purchase BrahMos missiles, Akashteer air defence system from India amid Middle East tensions

Apart from BrahMos, the UAE is also interested in acquiring India's Akashteer air defence system. The system was jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

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New Delhi: New defence-related discussions have begun between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to a Reuters report, the UAE is considering the purchase of India’s BrahMos missile system and the ‘Akashteer’ air defence system. Preliminary discussions between the two countries are currently underway.

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BrahMos is one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles. It was jointly developed by India and Russia and can be launched from land, sea, and air.

Security challenges in the Middle East have increased in recent months due to the Iran-Israel conflict and rising regional tensions. As a result, the UAE is looking to strengthen its military capabilities. Securing the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for oil shipments and trade, remains one of its top priorities.

About BrahMos Missile

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land-based platforms. The name ‘BrahMos’ is derived from India’s Brahmaputra River and Russia’s Moskva River.

The missile is based on Russia’s P-800 Oniks cruise missile technology and has been inducted into all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces: the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Several variants of BrahMos have been developed. Land-based, ship-launched, submarine-launched, and air-launched versions have already been tested. When launched from land or sea, BrahMos can strike targets up to 290 kilometres away at speeds exceeding Mach 2 (around 2,500 kmph). The missile can also be launched from submarines operating at depths of 40–50 metres.

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UAE Interested in Akashteer System As Well

Apart from BrahMos, the UAE is also interested in acquiring India’s Akashteer air defence system. The system was jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Its primary role is to detect and track aerial threats while ensuring better coordination among multiple air defence units, making the overall air defence network faster and more effective.