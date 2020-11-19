Islamabad: In the wake of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in many countries across the world, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors from Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice. However, the suspension would not apply on already issued visas. Also Read - Pfizer-BioNTech Could Start Delivery of Their COVID-19 Vaccine 'Before Christmas' if All Goes Well

The countries that have been hit by the UAE government’s fresh visa directives are Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It was not immediately clear how many categories of visas would be affected by the suspension. The UAE has various visa categories, including business, tourist, transit and student. Also Read - Three South Africa Cricketers in Isolation After One Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The news was first confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office. The decision by the UAE authorities is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement. Also Read - Fact Check: Coronavirus Vaccine Launched in India? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message

“We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan,” he said, adding that the government is seeking official confirmation from the UAE authorities in this matter.

In August, Kuwait’s aviation banned commercial flights to Pakistan and 30 other countries regarded as ”high risk” due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of infections has been rising in Pakistan since late last month and authorities have declared that the country was witnessing the second wave of COVID-19.

In June, when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, UAE airline Emirates had announced temporary suspension of passenger services from Pakistan till July 3.