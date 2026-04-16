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UAN activation no longer available on the EPFO portal, customers can complete the process on THIS app | Key details here.

UAN activation no longer available on the EPFO portal, customers can complete the process on THIS app | Key details here.

You need an active UAN to add or update details like PAN card, Aadhaar, and bank account information in your PF account.

UAN activation no longer available on the EPFO portal

New Delhi: Did you know that the facility to activate UAN is no longer available on the EPFO member portal or its official website? You may still see the opinion on the official website, but when you click on the link, you will be redirected to the UMANG app. Activating the UAN (Universal Account Number) for a Provident Fund account is very important, and without it, customers will not be able to manage their PF accounts. From checking the passbook to withdrawing money, a UAN is required for everything.

If you are using your UAN for the first time, you will need to activate it. For this, instead of the EPFO official website, you should go to the UMANG app and follow the steps mentioned below.

Facility not available on EPFO website

The customers can avail any service related to the EPFO by visiting its official website. However, in the case of UAN activation, the website may not be of any help. When the customers go to the member portal, they will see the option to “Activate UAN.” But as soon as they click on it, a pop-up appears asking you to go to the UMANG app for activation.

Why is UAN activation important?

It is important to note that if you do not activate your UAN, you will not be able to check how much money your company is depositing into your PF account every month. Simply put, you won’t be able to view your passbook. Activating UAN is mandatory to withdraw money after leaving a job.

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When you switch jobs, an active UAN is required to transfer funds from your old PF account to the new one. You need an active UAN to add or update details like PAN card, Aadhaar, and bank account information in your PF account. Once the UAN is activated, your mobile number gets registered automatically.

What is required for UAN activation?

UAN number

Aadhaar card number

Mobile number registered with Aadhaar

How to activate via the UMANG app

Open the UMANG app on your phone.

Go to EPFO services.

Click on “UAN Activation.”

Enter details such as your Aadhaar number, mobile number linked with Aadhaar, and UAN.

You will receive an OTP on your phone. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the UAN activation

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