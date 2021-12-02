New Delhi: In a bid to ease the process of booking a cab, Uber is rolling out a new service that will allow users in India to book a ride via WhatsApp. The ride-booking giant has introduced a WhatsApp Chatbot for the same, according to a report by IANS. The feature will first be rolled out in Lucknow and then in New Delhi.Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Ultra To Be Launched Soon: Expected Key Features, Specs And India Price, Everything You Need To Know | Watch Video To Find Out

"We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip. We are thrilled at this global-first integration for Uber, and look forward to rolling it out across India," Nandini Maheshwari, Senior Director, Business Development, Uber APAC was quoted as saying in the report. The Chatbot will be made functional across India by next year.

How To Use The WhatsApp Chatbot For Uber

The users can book a ride via three methods: Scanning a QR code, Clicking on the direct link and Messaging Uber’s Business account number. The user will then be asked to input the pickup location and the destination. A message will then display the fare and the driver’s expected time of arrival. The user will then be informed about the name of the driver and the license plate of the driver. The user will be able to track the driver and talk to him/ her anonymously. The safety and insurance features will remain the same for the users of Whatsapp Chatbot like the Uber App users. The ’emergency’ button can be clicked by the user, during the trip. A customer support team representative will call the user if they press the emergency button. For drivers, however, there will be no change from the old procedure. The service can be availed by old and new users alike.

Currently, the facility is available only in the English language. But, according to the report, it will soon be expanded to other Indian languages.