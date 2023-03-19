Home

Uber Charges Rs 1,525 For 21Km Ride From Delhi Airport To CR Park, Offers Refund Later: Report

The Delhi-based passenger booked an Uber from IGI Airport to CR Park for which she was charged a shockingly high fare of ₹1,525.

New Delhi: A woman was charged Rs 1,525 by Uber for a 21 km ride from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to her residence at CR Park, reported Times Now. The woman at the end of the ride was left shocked as the bill showed a whopping amount of over Rs 1500 which was way more than the amount displayed at the beginning of the ride. The woman though paid her bill but later raised a complaint with the cab aggregator when she found out that there was an error in the billing due to a fault in the GPS tracking system.

After a probe by the company, it was found that she was charged an Uttar Pradesh interstate charge, although she did not cross the border. The bill also included the municipal corporation tax, charged twice!

“This incident was a case of fare miscalculation due to a GPS error. Whenever such cases or complaints are raised, the users are immediately refunded,” says an Uber representative as quoted in the Times Now report.

The passenger was offered a refund of Rs 900 which was transferred to her Uber wallet immediately.

