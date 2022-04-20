Bengaluru: Amid rising fuel prices and customers complaining about higher fares across the nation, Uber India has announced a hike in the existing trip fares by 10 per cent in Bengaluru. As per reports, the trip fares have been increased after listening to the concerns of the drivers. The diesel price in Bengaluru today is ₹94.78 per litre while the petrol price is ₹111.09 per litre.Also Read - Delhi Auto, Taxi Strike Over CNG Subsidy, Fare Hike Enters Day 2 as Commuters Continue to Struggle

Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said: “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of this spike, we’ve raised the fared in Bengaluru by 10%. Over the comes weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.” Also Read - Attention Cab Riders! Uber Trips to Get Expensive in Delhi-NCR. Here's How Much You Will Have to Pay | Deets Inside

Earlier last week, the cab aggregator service had hiked the trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent. Bhushan then said, “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.” Also Read - CNG Price Hike: Auto, Cab Drivers In Delhi To Go On Strike? Know Here

Reportedly, Ola is also planning to hike the current trip fares but there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet.