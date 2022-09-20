New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Uber on Tuesday asked its drivers across India to ensure that rear seatbelts in their vehicles work and are accessible to passengers. The move from Ola comes days after businessman Cyrus Mistry died in a crash involving his private car.Also Read - Gurugram Plus: Reserve Seat On Bus With A Click On Uber | Check Steps To Books and Other Details

"To avoid any fines or complaints by riders, please ensure the seatbelts on the back seats are accessible and functional," Uber said in an advisory to its drivers which was seen by Reuters.

Moreover, Uber issued the advisory to drivers amid a growing road-safety push in India, the world's fourth-largest car market.

In the advisory, Uber told its drivers to ensure backseat seatbelts were installed, adding “if the belt is hidden under the seat cover, please remove the cover”.

Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a crash involving his Mercedes early in September, and local media reported he was not wearing a seatbelt while seated at the back.

According to updates, Uber was conducting checks at airports to ensure its drivers were complying with seatbelt norms.

On the other hand, SoftBank Group-backed Ola has also issued a similar advisory to drivers in recent weeks to enforce seatbelt rules, a company representative told Reuters.

The move from Ola comes at a time when the Central government is also trying to push through a series of measures to improve road safety.

The development comes at a time when India is implementing rules mandating passengers in the back seat to wear seatbelts.

In most cases, car and taxi owners put seat covers atop seatbelts on their back seats, making them inaccessible for use.

