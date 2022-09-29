San Francisco: Amid the economic instability and recession fears, ride-hailing platform Lyft decided to freeze all hirings. The freeze affects all Lyft departments in the US and will last into next year, reported TechCrunch, as the world goes through tumultuous economic times. “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all US-based roles through the end of the year,” a Lyft spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. The company has already cancelled job interviews this week.

60 EMPLOYEES SACKED IN JUNE

Uber rival Lyft laid off at least 60 employees and shut its first-party car rental service in July, and it aimed to consolidate its global operations amid the macro-economic conditions.