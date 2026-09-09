Uber slashes 3,300 jobs, cracks down on Work Form Home employees

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said face-to-face work helps Uber teams collaborate better and resolve problems more efficiently than remote work. The comments come after the company reduced some customer-support jobs as it leaned further into automation and slowed its hiring earlier this year.

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Uber cuts nearly 10 per cent of its entire work force. Representational Image

Job cuts are everywhere and one of the biggest ride-hailing apps, Uber, has now joined in it as well by eliminating more than 3,300 positions. This mounts to nearly, 10 per cent of its global workforce. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out stricter return-to-office policy for the remaining employees.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an internal memo, later published online, that the job cuts were part of an effort to streamline management and simplify the way teams are organised. The move, he said, would free up resources for Uber’s investment in autonomous vehicles and help make the company “simpler and faster”.

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The company explained that it has slashed its ‘micro teams’ to nearly half of the existing number to streamline decision making and give employees clearer ownership over their work. Micro-teams are small units where a manager oversees just one or two direct reports.

Uber shuts services in…

Notably, Uber’s job cuts are limited to corporate roles and do not affect the millions of drivers and couriers working through its platform. The company has also exited the ride-hailing markets in Nigeria and Uganda, stressing that the move applies only to those two countries and will not affect its broader business in Africa.

The layoffs come against the backdrop of continued growth for Uber. The company reported an approximately 18 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue in 2025 to nearly $52 billion, with its business continuing to grow in 2026, albeit more slowly.

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This is not Uber’s first cost-cutting move this year. The company trimmed a slice of its customer-support staff a few months earlier as it leaned further into automation, and had already flagged a slowdown in hiring earlier in the year — a move it also tied to the growing role of artificial intelligence tools inside the company.

What is Uber’s new rule on remote work

For the around 29,000 employees who remain, the memo signals an even bigger shift in how and where they will work. According to Khosrowshahi, Uber is moving away from its flexible work model and reorganising employees around a handful of key hubs. The New York and San Francisco offices will host ‘global’ teams, while other functions will operate from ‘regional’, ‘country’ and ‘tech’ hubs. Under the new policy, only around 1 per cent of employees will be allowed to work fully remotely.

Employees who currently work remotely and do not live near one of these hub cities are broadly expected to either relocate closer to a designated office or leave the company. Uber has also said it will more strictly enforce its existing hybrid policy, which already requires staff to be in the office three days a week.

Khosrowshahi has tied the shift to lessons Uber says it has drawn from the pandemic era — namely, that teams collaborate and solve problems more effectively when working face-to-face rather than remotely.