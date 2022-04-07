New Delhi: Uber customers will soon be able to book long-distance travel on planes, trains and buses on its UK App. The move is part of a pilot that could be expanded to other countries at a later date if it goes well, reports CNBC.

While Uber will not provide these travel services itself, it will allow users to book them through its app following software integrations with platforms that sell tickets.

The tech giant, which may take a cut on each booking, said it plans to announce various partners in the coming months.

Uber said the integrations will help to boost app usage among its users in the UK, who also have the choice of using apps like Bolt and Free Now. The UK is one of Uber’s largest markets outside the US.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s boss in the UK, said in a statement that Uber hopes to become “a one-stop-shop for all your travel needs”.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” he said.

It is to be noted that Uber won’t provide the travel service itself, but will team up with third-party booking agencies to facilitate the sale of tickets. While Uber didn’t disclose which ticketing platforms it will partner with, it could wind up working with major aggregators such as Booking.com and Expedia Inc., where Dara Khosrowshahi served as chief executive officer before assuming the helm at Uber.

The company will make money by collecting a service fee from the bookings.