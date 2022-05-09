New Delhi: Ride-hailing company Uber is planning to scale back on hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities, CNBC reported, citing a letter from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, on Monday. Uber’s change in strategy was a necessary response to the “seismic shift” in investor sentiment, the report quoted Khosrowshahi as saying. “The least efficient marketing and incentive spend will be pulled back. We will treat hiring as a privilege and be deliberate about when and where we add headcount,” he said.Also Read - Ola, Uber Surge Prices: Consumer Protection Authority to Address Customer Complaints on Over Pricing, Cancellation by App Cabs

After Facebook owner Meta last week announced to slow down the growth of its workforce, Uber becomes the next big conglomerate to rein in costs to have a lean investment model.

Last week Uber said its driver base is at a post-pandemic high, and the company expects this to continue without significant incentive investments, a sharp contrast to rival Lyft Inc which has said it needs to spend more on labour, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

However, according to the CNBC report, Uber now focus on achieving profitability on a free cash flow basis, rather than adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The company expects to generate “meaningful positive cash flows” for the full year, Reuters reported citing the ride hailing giant’s latest earnings report.

Khosrowshahi added in his letter that Uber’s food delivery and freight businesses need to grow faster, the CNBC report added.

Uber is yet to comment on the matter.