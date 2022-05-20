New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber has introduced a new “upfront destination” feature that allows cab drivers to decide if they want to accept a ride or not. Uber said the new feature was aimed at addressing passengers’ biggest worry of drivers cancelling their trips at the last moment. “We understand the feeling you get when the driver calls and asks the dreaded question: ‘Jana Kahan Hai’ (where do you have to go) and then cancels the trip,” Uber said in a statement on Thursday.Also Read - Uber India Hikes Ride Fares to Help Drivers Amid Rising Fuel Prices; No Relief For Passengers. Deets Inside

Apart from the destination, the drivers can now also see the mode of payment-digital or cash-upfront too. “This enables the driver to choose a cash-only ride if that’s what they need. Going a step further to make the cash or online decision irrelevant, we’ve now introduced a daily pay process for drivers,” according to Uber. Also Read - Uber Planning To Hire 500 Engineers At Bengaluru, Hyderabad Tech Centres

The company further informed that it has, over the past few weeks, also raised fares to cushion drivers from the impact of rising fuel prices across many cities in India. Uber said it always strives to make driving with Uber a viable and attractive option for drivers and added that “the recent hike in fares will directly boost their earnings per trip”. Also Read - Ola, Uber to be Grilled by Consumers Authority Over Surge in Customer Complaints on Tuesday

“The hike in fuel prices has impacted everyone, especially ridesharing drivers who have felt the pinch of rising fuel costs,” the company said in a statement as it announced a slew of new product features to improve rider and driver experience.

In March this year, the first-ever Uber Driver Advisory Council convened, and the driver members on the council had raised this as a key issue, it explained.

“With these changes, we are also reinforcing service quality expectations with drivers, especially in areas like cancellations and ensuring AC rides,” it said.

Uber’s upfront destination feature is already live across 20 cities and will be expanded to all others places soon. The move assumes significance as the government recently warned cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, of strict action unless they improve their systems and redress mounting consumer complaints.

This will ensure that trip earnings from Monday to Thursday are credited to drivers the next day, while earnings from Friday to Sunday, are credited on Monday. “At Uber, our aim is to provide a safe and reliable platform for drivers and riders and any experience that falls short is unacceptable to us,” Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India, said.

The new product features like upfront destination, long pickup fees, daily payments, and cash indicator along with the recent fare hikes should address reliability and service quality concerns in a more holistic way while improving the overall experience for riders and drivers, Bhushan added.

On May 10, the government held a meeting with the ride-hailing platforms amid a rise in consumer complaints of alleged unfair trade practices by them, including ride cancellation policy, as drivers at times force customers to cancel trips after accepting bookings, which results in customers paying cancellation penalties. The government had made it clear that there will be “zero tolerance against such malpractices” by cab aggregators.

Ride-hailing platforms were advised to take the consumers’ complaints with utmost priority and take remedial steps to ensure adequate protection of consumer rights.