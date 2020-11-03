New Delhi: Cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday said that that Delhi has become the first city in the country where it has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. Also Read - In a First, DMRC Lays U-Girder on The Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg in Phase-IV Construction Work

As per updates from Uber, the vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations and it will offer riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last-mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes. Also Read - 'Delhi Metro-SBI Card' a Credit-Cum-Smart Card Launched

Riders will be able to book e-rickshaws on the Uber app available at the following stations on Metro’s blue line: Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Inderlok, Janakpuri east, Janakpuri west, Kanhaiya nagar metro, Keshav Puram, Madipur, Mayapuri, Moti Nagar, Paschim Vihar East and more. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: Delhi Metro Services to Begin at 6 AM on All Lines on Sunday

“This launch is just one of the many steps we are taking to operationalise our vision of building a self-sustaining ecosystem which will cater to the country’s growing need for clean transport solutions,” Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North and West India, Uber said in a statement.

Uber has launched this initiative in line with the company’s commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040.

For its user, Uber in the past few months, has launched a slew of safety measures, such as the ‘Go Online Checklist’ and a mandatory mask policy for riders, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and mandatory driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols.

Riders and drivers can also cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person is not wearing a mask. Part of the safety measures, Uber said it is distributing over three million masks and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to drivers, free of cost.