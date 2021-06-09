New Delhi: UBON, India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has roped in World Champion body builder, Sangram Chougule as its brand ambassador. The association is expected to promote UBON’s entire product range in Tier II and III cities. Also Read - NW vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 7 PM IST June 9 Wednesday

Music and innovation aren’t restricted to any barrier. UBON comments Sangram as a true example of its philosophy of integrating technology with fitness and style, crafted for today’s tech-savvy youth. Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Seeks Mamata’s Support For Farmers’ Movement, Govt Says Ready To Hold Talks Again | Key Points

Sangram Chougule is a well-known fitness freak amongst the youth and constantly motivates them through his achievements. Being a celebrated fitness motivator with titles such as Mr. Universe in 2012 and again Mr. Universe in 2014 in the 85 kg category, Mr. India 6 times and Mr. Maharashtra 5 times, UBON appreciates Sangram’s dedication to fitness which is similar to the promise of superior quality of UBON products for music lovers. Also Read - Yes Bank Fraud Case: CBI Books Avantha Reality, Gautam Thapar

“We are extremely excited to join hands with one of India’s most famous body builders – Sangram Chougule. His personality and journey resonate with millions of youth which are our target consumer base. He has overcome many challenges in his career through hard work and simplicity which will help us connect deeply with our TG (target group). Through this association, we wish to convey to the youth about the right use of technology in fitness,” UBON’s Managing Director Mandeep Arora said.

Being a leading player in the consumer electronics industry, UBON always strives to provide innovative products to its customers at the best possible prices. Products designed by UBON assure best-in-class experience to the customers, thereby making it their best choice.

“Apart from my love for fitness and body building, it’s music that motivates me to perform better each day. It is my pleasure to associate with UBON, a brand that is a synonym to world-class audio experience with its wide range of products. Being tech-savvy myself, I am so delighted with this new association,” Sangram Chougule said after the signing.