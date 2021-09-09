New Delhi: In a positive development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed UCO Bank from its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework. The central bank took the decision on Wednesday following improvement in several parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms. The Kolkata-headquartered lender was placed under PCA in May, 2017.Also Read - BJP Leader's Wife Jumps Off Terrace to Escape Monkey Attack, Dies

On a review of the performance of the UCO Bank, the Board for Financial Supervision on the basis of the published financial results for 2020-21 found that the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameter, the RBI said in a statement, PTI reported.

“Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that UCO Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring,” the RBI said.

The UCO Bank has said that it provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, according to PTI report.

The lender has also apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place, which would help the bank in continuing to meet the financial commitments, as per a PTI report.

What is PCA?

PCA is triggered when banks breach certain regulatory requirements such as return on asset, minimum capital and quantum of the non-performing asset. The restrictions disable banks in several ways to lend freely and force them to operate under a restrictive environment that turns out to be a hurdle to growth, PTI reported.

