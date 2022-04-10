UCO Bank has revised its interest rates on repo rate linked savings deposits and term deposits, according to a Mint report. The decision has been taken after RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. After the revised rates, a retired staff senior citizen will be the biggest beneficiary in term deposits below Rs 2 crore.Also Read - ICICI Bank Extends Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Till Oct 7, Offers Additional Interest Rate Of 0.25%

Repo rate linked savings deposits:

UCO Bank offers 2.60% per annum on savings deposits linked with repo rate, up to Rs 10 lakh with effect from April 10.

The interest rate is 2.75 per cent on deposits more than Rs 10 lakh, however, they are not linked with the repo rate.

UCO Bank revised its repo rate linked to savings bank deposit rates after-RBI’s first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY23

Retired Staff Senior Citizens:

UCO Bank has revised additional interest benefits on domestic term deposits below ₹2 crore for retired staff (senior citizens).

Interest rates have been raised in the range of 5-25 basis points for this category on various tenures with effect from April 11.

According to a Mint report, a senior citizen who is an ex-staff at UCO Bank will earn a 6.60% interest rate on term deposits below ₹2 crore from the current 6.40%.

Bank will offer a 6.6% rate each on more than 1 year but up to 2 years and above 2 Years up to 3 Years tenure from present 6.50% each.

The bank will offer a 6.80% interest rate on above 3 Years and less than 5 Years tenure to retired senior citizen staff from the current 6.55%.

A 6.6% will also be given on 5 years and above tenure to the retired elderly from the current 6.55%.

Interest rates on below 1-year tenure have been kept unchanged.

The bank offers a 4.05% rate from 7 days to 29 days tenure, 4.9% from 30 days to 45 days tenure, 5.05% from 46 days to 90 days tenure, and 5.20% from 91 days to 180 days tenure.

A 5.90% rate is offered on 181 to 364 days tenure.

Non-retired Staff:

UCO Bank offers a 2.55% to 4.4% interest rate on tenures starting from 7 days to 364 days.

5.10% interest rate is given on 1 year to 3 years tenure, while 5.3% is offered from above 3 years to 5 years and above.

Non-staff senior citizens