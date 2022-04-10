UCO Bank has revised its interest rates on repo rate linked savings deposits and term deposits, according to a Mint report. The decision has been taken after RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. After the revised rates, a retired staff senior citizen will be the biggest beneficiary in term deposits below Rs 2 crore.Also Read - ICICI Bank Extends Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Till Oct 7, Offers Additional Interest Rate Of 0.25%
Repo rate linked savings deposits:
- UCO Bank offers 2.60% per annum on savings deposits linked with repo rate, up to Rs 10 lakh with effect from April 10.
- The interest rate is 2.75 per cent on deposits more than Rs 10 lakh, however, they are not linked with the repo rate.
- UCO Bank revised its repo rate linked to savings bank deposit rates after-RBI’s first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY23
Retired Staff Senior Citizens:
- UCO Bank has revised additional interest benefits on domestic term deposits below ₹2 crore for retired staff (senior citizens).
- Interest rates have been raised in the range of 5-25 basis points for this category on various tenures with effect from April 11.
- According to a Mint report, a senior citizen who is an ex-staff at UCO Bank will earn a 6.60% interest rate on term deposits below ₹2 crore from the current 6.40%.
- Bank will offer a 6.6% rate each on more than 1 year but up to 2 years and above 2 Years up to 3 Years tenure from present 6.50% each.
- The bank will offer a 6.80% interest rate on above 3 Years and less than 5 Years tenure to retired senior citizen staff from the current 6.55%.
- A 6.6% will also be given on 5 years and above tenure to the retired elderly from the current 6.55%.
- Interest rates on below 1-year tenure have been kept unchanged.
- The bank offers a 4.05% rate from 7 days to 29 days tenure, 4.9% from 30 days to 45 days tenure, 5.05% from 46 days to 90 days tenure, and 5.20% from 91 days to 180 days tenure.
A 5.90% rate is offered on 181 to 364 days tenure.
Non-retired Staff:
- UCO Bank offers a 2.55% to 4.4% interest rate on tenures starting from 7 days to 364 days.
- 5.10% interest rate is given on 1 year to 3 years tenure, while 5.3% is offered from above 3 years to 5 years and above.
Non-staff senior citizens
- The bank offers a 2.8% to 4.65% rate on tenures starting from 7 days to 364 days.
- 5.35% is offered on 1-year tenure, 5.6% is given on more than 1 year to 3 years, and 5.8% is provided on more than 3 years to 5 years and above.