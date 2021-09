New Delhi: The central government has again extended the term of Uday Kotak as non-executive chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) to maintain continuity in the resolution plan being operatives for the indebted group. Kotak, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank would continue being the non-executive chairman on the board of IL&FS for another period of six months until April 2, 2022, as per a notification by the department of financial services, according to an IANS report.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Chennai Student Helps IRCTC Fix Bug Which Could Have Exposed Private Information of Passengers