UIDAI launches New Aadhaar app, discontinues mAadhaar: Do users need to transfer their accounts? Check key features here

New Delhi: In a major development, UIDAI has decided to discontinue the old mAadhaar app and introduced a new one with more advanced features. Launched in the year 2009, Aadhaar is today the world’s largest biometric identification system. According to reports, more than 1.44 billion Aadhaar numbers have been issued so far. According to the officials, the new app aims to make Aadhaar completely paperless while giving users greater control over their Aadhaar-related information.
However, this has also raised questions about whether existing mAadhaar accounts need to be transferred to the new app and what new features it offers. The new Aadhaar app can be used as a fresh user, and there is no requirement to link or transfer your old mAadhaar account.
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With the help of the new app, users can digitally share their Aadhaar details and correct errors related to their name and address. Additionally, the app allows users to enhance security by enabling biometric lock for their Aadhaar data.
With the introduction of the new app, many users are now wondering whether they will need to transfer their old mAadhaar account to UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app. The answer is no. You can start using the new Aadhaar app as a fresh user and log in using your Aadhaar number along with biometric authentication.
The app provides your Aadhaar in the form of a QR code, which can be shared digitally whenever required. In addition, it allows users to update or correct details such as their name and address on the Aadhaar card.
The app can be downloaded by any Indian citizen from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. (Ref.)
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