UIDAI launches New Aadhaar app, discontinues mAadhaar: Do users need to transfer their accounts? Check key features here

The new Aadhaar app enhances security with advanced features such as face authentication and biometric lock/unlock functionality.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/uidai-aadhaar-maadhaar-qr-code-finance-ministry-pan-nirmala-sitharaman-provident-fund-pf-account-8434380/ Copy

UIDAI launches New Aadhaar app, discontinues mAadhaar

New Delhi: In a major development, UIDAI has decided to discontinue the old mAadhaar app and introduced a new one with more advanced features. Launched in the year 2009, Aadhaar is today the world’s largest biometric identification system. According to reports, more than 1.44 billion Aadhaar numbers have been issued so far. According to the officials, the new app aims to make Aadhaar completely paperless while giving users greater control over their Aadhaar-related information.

However, this has also raised questions about whether existing mAadhaar accounts need to be transferred to the new app and what new features it offers. The new Aadhaar app can be used as a fresh user, and there is no requirement to link or transfer your old mAadhaar account.

ALSO READ: mAadhaar app being phased out: How to set up the new aadhaar app and its features

With the help of the new app, users can digitally share their Aadhaar details and correct errors related to their name and address. Additionally, the app allows users to enhance security by enabling biometric lock for their Aadhaar data.

Here are some of the key details:

After the discontinuation of the mAadhaar app, the new Aadhaar app has become UIDAI’s sole official application.

It offers several improvements over the older app.

The mAadhaar app relied on SMS-based OTPs and a PIN for login.

The new Aadhaar app enhances security with advanced features such as face authentication and biometric lock/unlock functionality.

The new app also includes Masked Aadhaar and QR code-based selective sharing features.

These allow users to have greater control over their Aadhaar-related information and share only the specific details they wish to disclose, thereby improving privacy and security.

Do the customers need to transfer their old account?

With the introduction of the new app, many users are now wondering whether they will need to transfer their old mAadhaar account to UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app. The answer is no. You can start using the new Aadhaar app as a fresh user and log in using your Aadhaar number along with biometric authentication.

The app provides your Aadhaar in the form of a QR code, which can be shared digitally whenever required. In addition, it allows users to update or correct details such as their name and address on the Aadhaar card.

The app can be downloaded by any Indian citizen from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. (Ref.)

Here are some of the key features: