Aadhaar Card UIDAI Latest update: Amid the ongoing lockdown, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has unveiled a latest update following which you can update your mobile/contact number mentioned on your Aadhaar card. By the latest update, UIDAI has made it simpler for people to get their Aadhar card updated or corrected online.

If you want to update your mobile number on your Aadhaar, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: To generate updated form, you will have to visit the UIDAI website https://ask.uidai.gov.in/#/

Step 2: Now enter your mobile number and captcha

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number

Step 4: After entering the OTP, you will be directed to Aadhaar servicd page, click on update Aadhar

Step 5: Now, under ‘Personal Details’ section, fill all the required details including Aadhaar number, email id, mobile number, security code (captcha)

Step 6: After submitting the details, click on ‘what do you want to update’, then select mobile number if you want to update it and click on submit.

Step 7: Enter the captcha on the next page. Now enter the OTP sent on your phone and click on save and proceed.

Step 8: You will get a notification wherein you will be asked to re-check your updated information. Click on submit and then go to ‘Book Appointment’ option.

Step 9: Now, under the header – ‘Book an appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra’, select the ‘City/Location’. After that, click on ‘Proceed to book an Appointment’.

Step 10: You will have to visit your nearest Aadhaar centre where you will be asked pay Rs. 25 to update your mobile/contact number.