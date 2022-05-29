New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Sunday clarified that the Aadhaar Card has safety features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the holder. The clarification comes in the wake of the press release dated May 27 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI, which had advised not to give a photocopy of the Aadhaar Card to anyone apprehending misuse of the same.Also Read - PAN, Aadhaar Mandatory For Cash Withdrawals, Deposits in Banks From Tomorrow | Check Latest Rules Here

What Advisory Was Issued By UIDAI

Actually, the UIDAI had issued an advisory for all the Aadhar Card holders Asking people not to share the photocopy of their Aadhaar Card with any organisations as it can be misused.

What Does The Government Say Now

The Ministry of Electronics & IT on Sunday issued a statement, "It is learned that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used".

The statement says in view of the possibility of the “misinterpretation” of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect adding that UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

“Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” it said.

What is Masked Aadhar Card

The UIDAI had advised people to use the masked Aadhar card. The statement read, “Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.”