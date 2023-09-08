Home

UIDAI Extends Last Date For Free Aadhaar Update, Here’s How You Can Do It

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is asking residents to update their Aadhaar cards, especially if they were issued 10 years ago and have not been updated since then.

Now update your Aadhar free of cost by Seprember 14, 2023

New Delhi: The deadline to update details on the Aadhaar card for free online has been extended to September 14, 2023. This was announced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in June. The UIDAI had earlier allowed citizens to update their Aadhaar card details online free of cost. This initiative is part of the Digital India campaign, as per a report in the the Economic Times.

Her’s How To Update Aadhar

All Aadhaar card holders can make changes to their Aadhaar card, if required, till September 14. To update your Aadhaar details online, you can visit the UIDAI website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal. You will need to provide your Aadhaar number and other required information.

In the official document issued by the UIDAI, it said, “In order to encourage more residents to update their document in Aadhaar, it was decided to provide the provision to update their document in Aadhaar through myAadhaar portal free of cost up to September 14.”

Why Is Aadhar Updation Required

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is asking residents to update their Aadhaar cards, especially if they were issued 10 years ago and have not been updated since then. This is to ensure that the demographic details on the Aadhaar card are accurate and up-to-date. Accurate demographic details help to improve service delivery and enhance the success rate of authentication.

UIDAI Never Asks To Share Important Documents

“UIDAI never asks you to share your POI/ POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or Whatsapp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you,”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) does not ask you to share your Proof of Identity (POI) or Proof of Address (POA) documents over email or WhatsApp to update your Aadhaar. You can update your Aadhaar online through the UIDAI’s website, myAadhaarPortal, or by visiting an Aadhaar center near you.

Google Pay Now Supports Aadhaar-Based Identification For UPI Activation

In another development, mobile payment platform Google Pay now supports Aadhaar-based identification for UPI activation. According to the Times of India (TOI), users can now set their UPI PIN without requiring a debit card by registering for UPI using Aadhaar through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It should be emphasised that just a few banks’ customers currently have access to this feature, while the company anticipates that more banks will follow soon.

