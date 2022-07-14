New Delhi: Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO have signed a pact for technical collaboration in order to launch the “Bhuvan Aadhaar” portal. Aadhaar Cardholders can access three premium features through this portal, including proximity analysis, route navigation to the nearest Aadhaar Centres, and geospatial display of Aadhaar Centers.Also Read - UIDAI Launches Aadhaar Face Authentication Service App. Here’s How to Use it

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Unique Identification Authority Of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)…and NRSC, ISRO, Hyderabad, for technical collaboration here today," an official statement said.

Other senior officers of UIDAI and NRSC were also present on the occasion.

“NRSC will also provide web-based portal to collect and store data pertaining to existing and new enrolment centres to improve citizen centric services by carrying out regular statutory inspections,” the statement said.

How to know your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra?