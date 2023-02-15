Home

Aadhaar Mitra Launched by UIDAI: How to Track Aadhaar Card Status, Register Complaints

Aadhaar Mitra will also help users register their complaints and track their status.

AI Based Chatbot Aadhaar Mitra Latest Features: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an AI/ML-based new chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ that will help users track all the information related to their enrollment status, the Aadhar Card status, information on enrollment centre location. Apart from this, Aadhaar Mitra will also help users register their complaints and track their status.

The UIDAI said it has provided a special QR code that will connect consumers to the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot to provide further information about the chatbot.

In a tweet, the UIDAI said the chatbot is available for the support of users and they can now track the latest information, track grievances, and more.

“UIDAI has an effective grievance redressal structure that is made up of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, a Technology Center, and active contact centre partners.”

Aadhaar Mitra: Check the Official Tweet from UIDAI

The Ministry of Electronics & IT in a statement said, “The UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of conducting business and it has been consistently striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better.”

Now with the help of Aadhaar Mitra, users can get access to a host of features such as tracking Aadhaar PVC status, registering and tracking grievances, details on enrolment centre locations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.