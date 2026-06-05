Dear parents, you can now send pocket money to your children via UPI; Here is the process

UPI Circle is designed to make digital payments easier for families. It allows parents to grant payment access to their children while maintaining oversight of their spending habits.

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UPI Circle is a feature that allows the primary user of a UPI account to grant permission to a secondary user. Representational image

From grocery shops to online shopping, cashless payments are everywhere in India. So, why not include children in the circle? To achieve just this goal, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has now introduced a unique feature, allowing you to pay your children digitally.

NPCI’s newest launch includes a unique UPI Circle feature, which allows parents to digitally send money to their children, but they are skeptical about sharing sensitive information like their bank account or UPI PIN.

What is a UPI Circle?

UPI Circle is a feature that allows the primary user of a UPI account to grant permission to a secondary user to make payments on their behalf. The secondary user can be a family member, like a child, partner or parent. The primary user does not need to share their bank account, UPI PIN or any such information. Instead, they can set spending limits and maintain complete control over the payment process.

How does UPI Circe work?

To use UPI Circle, the primary user first needs to add a trusted person as a secondary user in their UPI app. After this, the secondary user gets limited payment rights. This feature works in two different modes:

Manual approval mode

In this mode, whenever a secondary user initiates a payment, they need the primary user’s permission before it can be completed. When a payment request is sent, the primary user receives a notification on their phone. The transaction is completed only after permission is granted. This option is useful for parents who want to keep track of every expense.

Automatic approval mode

In this mode, parents or primary users can set a spending limit in advance. If the payment amount is within that limit, the transaction is automatically completed, elimination the need to grant permission each time.

So, with a monthly limit of Rs 2,000, a child can make small payment themselves within a limit. Hence, the biggest advantage of UPI Circle is that children get the freedom of digital payment, while the control remains in the hands of the parents.

With inputs from agencies