  • Home
  • Business
  • Dear parents, you can now send pocket money to your children via UPI; Here is the process

Dear parents, you can now send pocket money to your children via UPI; Here is the process

UPI Circle is designed to make digital payments easier for families. It allows parents to grant payment access to their children while maintaining oversight of their spending habits.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: June 5, 2026, 8:06 PM IST
Dear parents, you can now send pocket money to your children via UPI; Here is the process
UPI Circle is a feature that allows the primary user of a UPI account to grant permission to a secondary user. Representational image

From grocery shops to online shopping, cashless payments are everywhere in India. So, why not include children in the circle? To achieve just this goal, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has now introduced a unique feature, allowing you to pay your children digitally.

NPCI’s newest launch includes a unique UPI Circle feature, which allows parents to digitally send money to their children, but they are skeptical about sharing sensitive information like their bank account or UPI PIN.

Read more: UPI to now be available in THIS country, allowing Indian tourists to make payments easily; Check details

What is a UPI Circle?

UPI Circle is a feature that allows the primary user of a UPI account to grant permission to a secondary user to make payments on their behalf. The secondary user can be a family member, like a child, partner or parent. The primary user does not need to share their bank account, UPI PIN or any such information. Instead, they can set spending limits and maintain complete control over the payment process.

How does UPI Circe work?

To use UPI Circle, the primary user first needs to add a trusted person as a secondary user in their UPI app. After this, the secondary user gets limited payment rights. This feature works in two different modes:

Manual approval mode

In this mode, whenever a secondary user initiates a payment, they need the primary user’s permission before it can be completed. When a payment request is sent, the primary user receives a notification on their phone. The transaction is completed only after permission is granted. This option is useful for parents who want to keep track of every expense.

Automatic approval mode

In this mode, parents or primary users can set a spending limit in advance. If the payment amount is within that limit, the transaction is automatically completed, elimination the need to grant permission each time.

So, with a monthly limit of Rs 2,000, a child can make small payment themselves within a limit. Hence, the biggest advantage of UPI Circle is that children get the freedom of digital payment, while the control remains in the hands of the parents.

With inputs from agencies

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.