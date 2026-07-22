UIDAI new Aadhaar App: How to instantly lock Aadhaar biometrics using UIDAI App; Step-by-step guide

Learn how to lock and unlock your Aadhaar fingerprint and iris data instantly using the official UIDAI mobile app with this step-by-step security guide.

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UIDAI new Aadhaar App

UIDAI new Aadhaar app: In order to enhance data security, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows residents to secure their biometric details through the new Aadhaar app. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), users have utilized this privacy feature over 19.1 million times. The digital tool provides citizens greater control over their personal information, enabling them to instantly lock or unlock their biometrics anytime with just a few simple taps on their smartphones. Here are all the details you need to know about the UIDAI new Aadhaar app.

Understanding Biometric Locking

What is Biometric Locking?

It is a security setting that lets you lock—and temporarily unlock—your biometric data (such as fingerprints, iris, and face scans) whenever you choose, helping safeguard your privacy.

What Happens When You Lock It?

Once locked, your biometrics cannot be used for any form of authentication. This completely prevents unauthorized third parties from running biometric verification against your identity.

How to Lock Your Aadhaar Biometrics:

Step 1: Open the updated Aadhaar app, sign in, and input your MPIN.

Step 2: Select the “Biometrics Unlocked” option.

Step 3: Select “Confirm Biometrics Lock” to finalize.

By completing these steps, your biometric data is now secured.

Note: Losing access to your registered mobile number or the phone connected to the Aadhaar app will prevent you from using the app to manage your account until you restore access or complete the necessary recovery steps.

Also read: Aadhar card BIG update: UIDAI launches new card design with only photo and QR code, check special features

Aadhaar App hits 4 crore downloads amid rising use of digital services

The government-backed Aadhaar App has crossed 4 crore (40 million) downloads, reflecting growing adoption of digital identity services as millions of residents use the platform to update Aadhaar details, manage security settings and access other services, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently said.

How has Aadhar app created a one-stop digital platform?

The Aadhar app has emerged as a one-stop digital platform for a range of Aadhaar-related services, including address updates from home, mobile number and email updates, biometric lock and unlock, and e-Aadhaar downloads.

Also read: Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how you can download it from secure government app; check step by step process

The app has also witnessed strong adoption of its privacy and security features, with residents using the Biometric Lock/Unlock facility more than 1.91 crore times. The feature enables Aadhaar holders to instantly lock or unlock their biometrics, providing an additional layer of protection against misuse, a report by IANS news agency said.