New Delhi: The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock on Thursday was trading at Rs 58.10 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index, which is a premium of 56.76 per cent from its issue price of Rs 37 per share, stated a report.

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the bank’s scrip was listed at Rs 58.75 on Thursday at a premium of 58.78 per cent over the issue price, added the report.