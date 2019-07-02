New Delhi: Vijay Mallya’s permission to appeal against the extradition case has been approved by the Royal Courts of Justice,London, reported news agency ANI on Tuesday. A two-judge bench, George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London, heared Mallya’s application.

Mallya had earlier appealed to the court in a written application against the extradition, however, the appeal was rejected by Judge William Davis on April 5.

Mallya, 63, left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks.

India had in 2017 filed for Mallya’s extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act Court last year to get Mallya declared a “fugitive economic offender” and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.