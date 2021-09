London: A low birth rate risks causing long-term economic stagnation for the UK, a British political public policy think-tank warned in a report. Falling fertility rates will deepen the country’s “baby bust” with a long-term trend toward people having fewer children, Xinhua news agency quoted the London-based Social Market Foundation (SMF) as saying in the report released on Monday.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Healy Out, Lanning Joins Haynes; Australia Cruising