UK Travel Visa Big Update: Application Process Time Now Reduced | Check Details

Delhi: Travelling abroad entails logistical hassles like visa applications ang getting all the docuemnst riht. But, vis approval tops the charts. Here is some piece of good news if you are planning to travel to the United Kingdom any time soon. The process time for visa applications have been reduced. The British High Commission, Alex Hills has announced that the embassy hasrestarted the visa applicqations from India to IK within the given time of 15 days.

Good news for those travelling from 🇮🇳 to 🇬🇧 – visit visas now within standard time of 15 working days (with a small number of trickier cases taking longer). Great work by the visa teams across the world. pic.twitter.com/Lnu1PiNDw4 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) December 16, 2022

According to Alexis Ellis, India claims that the number of students from India has increased by 89 per cent in comparison to the previous year, reported WION. Skilled worker visas are also being processed more rapidly with a focus on reducing the waiting times for visitor visas.

“There are still a few cases which take longer, very complex ones and that’s right that they do. But this enables new people to move to India and the UK with much greater ease,” said Mr. Ellis.

UK Standard Visitors Visa Applications

When visiting your family or friend When on a business trip When on a vacation

He also advised the applicants to provide the information as requested. “Make sure you provide the information requested”, added the British High Commissioner.

Adding on, Mr Ellis said that there is a high demand of students flying to UK to pursue higher education. Therefore, it is best advised to apply for visa as early as possible.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami had announced that India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for British citizens travelling to India.