London: The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has banned the major crypto exchange Binance from conducting regulated activity in the country, including Binance Markets Limited and its parent Binance Group, the media reported. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood Spotted On Bike Breaking Quarantine Norms: BMC Says 'Not Supposed To Do This'

The watchdog didn’t say just why it blocked Binance but noted that an “imposition of requirements” kept Binance from operating. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO

Binance has until June 30 to confirm that it’s honoring the FCA’s demands, citing Financial Times, Engadget reported. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Birthday Special: Watch Video to Know About Her Complete Life Story

According to the report, in the past, it said it took regulatory obligations “very seriously” and was “committed” to honouring the rules wherever it operated.

Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges on the planet, with locations around the world and an industry-leading trading volume of about $2.46 trillion as of May 2021.

The FCA’s crackdown could not only limit trading in a major market but hurt the company’s reputation. It’s not clear how easily Binance can address its situation, but it’s under more than a little pressure to act quickly.

Binance told Engadget this shouldn’t have a direct effect on activity through its main website.

Binance Markets Limited is legally separate and has “not yet launched” its UK business, the company said.