Ullu Digital Files Draft Papers for IPO With BSE SME | Check Details Here

Vibhu and Megha Agarwal own 95 percent stake in Ullu, with the remaining 5 percent shares held by public shareholder Zenith Multi Trading DMCC.

New Delhi: Ullu Digital has filed draft papers with the BSE SME to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). According to the reports, the company is eyeing to raise Rs 135-150 crore through the IPO, which will be purely a fresh issue of around 62.6 lakh shares.

If approved, it will be the biggest-ever SME IPO in terms of size. Ullu is a Mumbai-based OTT platform that engages in the distribution, exhibition, promotion, marketing, and delivery of diverse content on its platform/app which produces web series, short films, and shows.

Largest IPO in the SME segment: (According to Chittorgarh.com data)

The Spectrum Talent Management offer which raised Rs 105 crore is the largest IPO in the SME segment.

Aashka Hospitals which garnered Rs 101.6 crore comes next

Baweja Studios (Rs 97 crore)

Khazanchi Jewellers (Rs 97 crore)

Wise Travel India raised Rs 94.7 crore

All You Need To Know About Ullu App:

Ullu app is a platform that engages in web series, short films and shows.

The Vibhu Agarwal and his wife Megha Agarwal-owned firm

The app is planning to spend Rs 30 crore of the proceeds for production of new content, Rs 20 crore for purchase of international shows, and Rs 15 crore for investment in technology.

According to the reports, a sum of Rs 50 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements of the company

Narnolia Financial Services is the merchant banker for the issue.

