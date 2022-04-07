Uma Exports IPO Listing Price | New Delhi: Uma Exports Limited IPO made a debut on the Indian stock exchange at a premium of 18 per cent on Wednesday. The issue price was Rs 68 per equity share but it was listed at Rs 80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), however, it is listed at Rs 76 per equity share. The subscription of the issue got closed on March 30, 2022.Also Read - Veranda Learning IPO: Allotment Date Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

Uma Exports aimed to raise Rs 60 crore and the share price was set between Rs 65-68 apiece. The issue was oversubscribed by 7.67 times. The retail portion was subscribed 10.11 times. The company is engaged in trading agricultural produce and commodities across various countries like India, Canada, Australia and Myanmar. Also Read - Hariom IPO Subscription Status: Last Date To Apply Today. Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The company deals in sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soybean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. Also Read - HDFC And HDFC Bank Merger: Will Merger Impact Existing Employees? Chairman Deepak Parekh Answers

Uma Exports IPO: Direct Link To Check Live Share Price Here

BSE

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/uma-exports-ltd/umaexports/543513/.

The live price will be displayed here. Along with the share price, details like daily high, daily low, face-value etc can also be checked on the link.

NSE

Go to https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=UMAEXPORTS.

The live price will be displayed on the screen.