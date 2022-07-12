New Delhi: Edtech unicorn Unacademy, which recently fired more than 10% of its employees, has decided to drastically cut down leisure expenses, management salaries and close some businesses including Global Test Prep to focus on profitability, despite having Rs 2,800 crore in its bank account. Founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said in an employees note that Unacademy staff will not receive complimentary meals and snacks at the office. There will be no business class travel for any employee including top founders and top management and dedicated drivers for top executives will also be removed.Also Read - Unacademy Founders Take Pay Cuts, No Free Meals or Snacks For Employees

“Until now we never had frugality as one of our core values…but now the goal has changed. We have to do an IPO in the next two years. And we have turned cash flow positive. For that we must embrace frugality as a core value. Even though we have more than Rs 2,800 crore in the bank, we are not efficient at all. There are a lot of unnecessary expenses that we do. We must cut all these expenses,” Munjal said. Also Read - Over 22K Techies Lose Jobs in US, More Than 12K in Indian Startups

Here are the few changes Unacademy has made to cut down expenses

Meals will not be complimentary across our offices. Strong guidelines for travel/ no business class travel for anyone including CxOs and founders/ employees and educators can pay from their own pockets if they want an upgrade. Certain privileges like dedicated drivers for CXOs will be removed Founders and management will take a salary cut/founders have already taken a cut/we will implement a cut for management as well. Shutting down certain businesses that have failed to find PMF like Global Test Prep

Unacademy declined to comment on the matter. He said that the cut may show that the company is in a bad state but it is not the case. Also Read - Standard Practice: Unacademy Denies Layoff Reports, Says 2.6% Employees Let Go Due to Poor Performance

“We are in a great state. This is the final frontier that we have to conquer. Profitability. And once we do, it will change the game for us. We are well capitalised but still we want our business to be profitable,” Munjal said.

The latest cost-cutting measures came three months after Unacademy retrenched 600 employees or about 10 per cent of the total staff on account of non-performance and role redundancy to enhance efficiency and become profitable by the end of this year.