Unacademy Cuts 350 Jobs In Second Round of Layoffs; Offers Severance Pay, Career Support

After committing to make no more layoffs, Unacademy is now slashing upto 10 per cent of its employees.

Started as a YouTube channel in 2010, Unacademy is one of the largest learning platforms with a growing network of 60,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. (File Photo)

Unacademy Layoffs: Monday blues hit Unacademy employees the hardest as the edtech startup laid off another 350 employees.E arlier the firm had made a commitment where it said that there will be no more lay off, nonetheless, citing ‘market challenges’, the startup cut off almost 10 per cent of its workforce.

In an internal email, the CEO and Co-Founder Gaurav Munjal shared about the 10 percent layoff and that the employees who are impacted will receive a detailed communication in next 48 hours. According to a report by moneycontrol, the email read,” I want to apologise to everyone sincerely since we made a commitment of no layoffs in the organisation but the market challenges have forced us to reevaluate our decisions. Funding has significantly slowed down and a large portion of our core business has moved offline.”

UNACADEMY LAYOFF: HOW MUCH WILL LAID OFF EMPLOYEESS GET?

The laid-off employees will be getting severance pay equivalent of their notice periods and an additional two months’ salaries, an accelerated one year vesting period, medical insurance coverage for an additional one year, and dedicated placement and career support, Munjal said in the email.

“The next few days will be about helping the members who are leaving Unacademy and I would like to request all functions and teams to support this transition,” Munjal told employees in the email.

Gaurav Munjal in his recent tweet has also urged companies who hiring to contact him so that he couls share the directory of his employess and bid to help them.

It is painful to see some of our talented people leaving us over the next few days. If you are hiring in your organisation, please email me at gaurav@unacademy.com and we would send you the directory of the impacted roles. — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) November 7, 2022

Unacademy last month said that a small fraction of its workforce (2.6 per cent) has been asked to go as part of a performance improvement programme (PIP). Nearly 150 employees (2.6 per cent) from Unacademy’s PrepLadder team were laid off.

In April, Unacademy laid off nearly 600 employees, contractual workers and educators, about 10 per cent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group.

