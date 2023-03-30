Home

Unacademy To Cut 12% Of Workforce In Another Round Of Layoffs: Report

Unacademy Layoff News Today: Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said in the letter that the company had taken every step in the right direction to make the core biz profitable, yet it’s not enough.

Unacademy offers courses in various disciplines, including competitive exams, language, and programming.

New Delhi: Unacademy, an online learning platform, announced another round of layoffs in less than a year. The company said it will reduce the size of its current team by 12 per cent, according to a letter from Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal to employees.

Notably, Unacademy had laid off 10 percent of its workforce, amounting to 350 people, in November 2022. In a letter to the employees, co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal confirmed the news and said the decision was difficult but a necessary one.

Munjal in the letter stated that the company had taken every step in the right direction to make the core biz profitable, yet it’s not enough.

He stated that the current realities of the global economy, which is enduring a recession and scarce funding as reasons for the layoffs.

“Today’s reality is a contrast from two years ago where we saw unprecedented growth because of the accelerated adoption of online learning. Today, running a profitable business is key,” Munjal wrote in a letter sent to employees.

As part of a cost-cutting measure, Unacademy had in November last year laid off 10 percent of its workforce and Munjal acknowledged in his latest letter that he did not anticipate having to make another round of layoffs this time.

“We have to adapt to these changes, build and operate in a much leaner manner so we can truly create value for our users and shareholders,” he wrote in the letter.

Unacademy, the company that is valued at $5.5 billion, has emerged as one of the leading edtech companies in the country that offers courses in various disciplines, including competitive exams, language, and programming.

The company has recently raised more than $440 million in funding from investors, including SoftBank, Facebook and Sequoia Capital.

The latest move from the company reflects the tough times that India’s edtech companies are undergoing at the moment. Byju’s, India’s another edtech company, had last month fired over 900 employees in fresh layoffs.

The latest move from the company reflects the tough times that India's edtech companies are undergoing at the moment. Byju's, India's another edtech company, had last month fired over 900 employees in fresh layoffs.