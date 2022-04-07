Unacademy News | New Delhi: Indian edtech major, Unacademy, has laid off 1,000 employees in the past few weeks to cut costs, a report by Economic Times stated. The list includes on-roll staff as well as contractual educators. The step has been taken due to tightening of the overall economic environment and a slowdown in venture funding, the report added.Also Read - SoftBank Representatives To Quit Boards Of Paytm, Policybazaar

Recently, after it raised $440 million from Temasek, Unacademy was valued at $3.4 billion. The employees of the company, according to the report stated that they were given only one hour to accept the offer. In return for the layoffs, the employees were given two months' severance.

Asked to leave online

The report also said that on March 30 and 31, the internal communication channel of the company stopped working for many employees. Later, they were sent a link for the online video meeting by the HR personnel and were informed to leave the company. The company did not help them in finding other jobs.

Also, they were not given any feedback or performance ratings. An employee was quoted by ET as saying that they were made to work 12-14 hours a day. The workplace was full of 'pressure and toxicity'.

300 teachers among 1,000 fired

Among the 1,000 people fired, around 300 are teachers or as the start-up calls them, Educators. Others belong to sales, business and other teams. The Softbank-backed edtech company was looking to ‘bring down their cash burn’, ET quoted a person.