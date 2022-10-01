New Delhi: The Central Government has decided to defer its plan to impose additional excise duty of Rs 2 on unblended petrol and diesel. The government had announced in Union Budget that it would levy additional tax from October 1, 2022.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked in Meghalaya; Check Latest Rates Here

The government however deferred the plan by one month. The excise duty for petrol will now be implemented from November 1, 2022 and for diesel from April 1, 2023. This means the consumers will have to shell out more for unblended petrol from November and diesel from coming April. Earlier, this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech that an additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre will be levied on unblended petrol and diesel.

Unblended petrol and diesel are fuels that are not blended with ethanol and bio-diesel respectively. Currently, petrol is mixed with 10% ethanol in order to reduce crude oil imports. This ethanol is extracted from sugarcane or surplus food grain.