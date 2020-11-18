New Delhi: A day after the Centre announced a scheme to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India, it was reported on Wednesday that the cash-strapped lender is undergoing severe financial strain. Also Read - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Put Under Moratorium, Withdrawal Limited to Rs25000

As per reports, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the bank in the second quarter continue to be too high at 24.45 percent, even the net NPAs stay too high at 7.01 percent. Moreover, the bank's capital levels are also at precarious level.

According to the auditors' note, the bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio has turned negative and the overall Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines was at negative 2.85 percent as of September 30.

In this critical time, the bank’s business has gone down over the years. According to reports, the total business of the bank was Rs 37,595 crore at the end of September 2020 as against Rs 47,115 crore at the end of September last year.

Furthermore, the net loss after tax is Rs 396.99 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against a net loss of Rs 357.18 crore for the year-ago quarter. Even though the merger with DBS Bank India will safeguard the depositors of the bank, the fate of equity investors hangs in balance.

The Central government on Tuesday imposed a 30-day moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor, and simultaneously announced a scheme to merge the cash-strapped lender with DBS India. The step was taken on the advice of the Reserve Bank in view of the private sector bank’s deteriorating financial health.

The Reserve Bank also superseded the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and appointed T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, as its administrator for 30 days.

The RBI placed in the public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of LVB with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). DBS Bank India, in a statement, said the proposed amalgamation will provide stability and better prospects to LVB’s depositors, customers and employees.

Notably, the LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which has run into rough weather during this year.