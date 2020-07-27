International Flights Latest News: As the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 begins from August 1, Air India Express on Monday said it has opened bookings for repatriation flights to the UAE. The Air India Express flights will be operated between India and UAE from August 1 to 15 under phase 5 of VBM. Also Read - International Flights on July 27: Sharjah to Gaya, Mumbai to Amsterdam | Full Schedule of Air India's Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India

"UAE-India Vande Bharat Mission flights between August 1st to August 15th 2020 would be open for sale today (July 27th) at 4PM UAE time (5:30PM IST),"Air India Express said in a tweet.

While Air India Express has opened the bookings, the sale of tickets for Air India flights is yet to be announced.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that India will connect with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries under VBM Phase 5.

He had also said that soon after the Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission starts, Air India and other designated airlines will start booking tickets.

As per updates, a total of 74 flights will operate from Sharjah and Dubai to various cities in India starting August 1 to August 15.

Find Air India Express Flight Schedule Here.

Who can fly to UAE?

1) Passengers willing to travel to Dubai are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate before arriving at UAE airports.

2) Passengers UAE to the European Union or United Kingdom are required to carry a negative COVID-19 certificate as well.

3) However, there is no such rule for children under the age of 12 and children with moderate to severe disabilities.

4) The negative COVID-19 certificates will be valid for up to 96 hours from the time of the PCR test.

4) One PCR test is must for passengers travelling to UAE.