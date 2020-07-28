International Flights Latest News: After the Central government has announced that the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission will start from August 1, Air India on Tuesday opened bookings for flights to the US. Also Read - Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5, Air India Express Opens Booking For Repatriation Flights to UAE | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule

These US-bound flights will operate from 29 July till August 31 under the fifth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. These flights will fly passengers from major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said that the bookings can be made on the official website of the airline or through authorised travel agents.

“Bookings open for flights between India and USA under VBM Phase 5. Tickets can be booked through website, Booking offices and our Authorised Travel Agents,” it said.

Apart from the US, Air India has also opened booking for flights to the UK. “Announcing additional flights between India and UK under VBM PHASE 5. Booking starts on 28th July, 1400 hrs,” it said.

Under the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India had announced 180 flights to the US. Moreover, the airline recently had said that it will ramp up number of flights in the upcoming phase.

Earlier, the Central government said that Air India will be operating 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris) between July 22 and August 31.

On Monday, Air India Express had opened bookings for repatriation flights to the UAE. The Air India Express flights will be operated between India and UAE from August 1 to 15 under phase 5 of VBM.

The development comes as Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that India will connect with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries under VBM Phase 5.

Taking to Twitter, Puri had said that more destinations and flights will be added as this phase progresses.

“Among other destinations, phase 5 will connect India with USA, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines and more countries. Like we did earlier, more destinations and flights will be added as this phase progresses,” he said on Twitter.

Notably, the 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ will begin from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.