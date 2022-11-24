Unemployment Rate Drops Down By 2.6 Per Cent In July-September 2022: NSO Report

Unemployment rate in India for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during July-September 2022 period from 9.8 per cent a year ago.

India's unemployment rate dips to 7.2 per cent in July-September in urban areas as compared to a year ago.

India’s Unemployment Rate Dips: Unemployment rate in India for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during July-September 2022 period from 9.8 per cent a year ago. The data was released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday. Unemployment rate was high in July-September 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DECLINED IN URBAN AREAS

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6 per cent in urban areas, the 16th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed. It showed that the unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.4 per cent in July-September, 2022 from 11.6 per cent a year ago. It was 9.5 per cent in April-June, 2022.

Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas declined to 6.6 per cent in July-September 2022 as against 9.3 per cent a year ago. It was 7.1 per cent in April-June 2022.

LABOUR FORCE PARTICIPATION INCREASED

Labor force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 47.9 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2022, from 46.9 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 47.5 per cent in April-June 2022.

WPR (in per cent) in CWS in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above stood at 44.5 per cent in July-September, 2022, up from 42.3 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 43.9 per cent in April-June, 2022.

Fifteen Quarterly Bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarter ending December 2018 to the quarter ending June 2022 have already been released. The present Quarterly Bulletin is the sixteenth in the series for the quarter of July–September 2022.