‘Unfair media trial’: Dr Subhash Chandra’s legal team opposes 5-member NCLT bench, flags media trial over over debt repayment plan

Addressing the tribunal, the defense emphasized that the August 25 opinion approving the repayment proposal had not crystallized into an enforceable order from the National Company Law Tribunal

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Dr Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s legal team informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday that a malicious media narrative had been created over the past 15 days. Senior Advocate Sasmit Patra, representing Dr. Chandra, stated that public coverage regarding a ₹6.5 crore repayment proposal against Rs 22,006 crore in creditor claims led to an unfair “media trial.” He argued that this widespread narrative caused severe reputational damage to Dr. Chandra across the country, even though no final NCLT order was actually in effect.

Addressing the tribunal, the defense emphasized that the August 25 opinion approving the repayment proposal had not crystallized into an enforceable order from the National Company Law Tribunal. Patra reiterated that the ongoing proceedings were being misrepresented in the media before any definitive ruling had been finalized. Consequently, the legal team stressed that the resulting public narrative unfairly tarnished Dr. Chandra’s standing based on non-binding, non-final legal steps.

“The fact is that there is no order today standing in this matter. But for the last 15 days, the personal guarantor, Dr Subhash Chandra, has been vilified across this country, saying that he has done Rs 6.5 crore into Rs 22,000 crore,” Patra submitted before the NCLAT coram of Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and Technical Members Barun Mitra and Ajai Das Mehrotra.

Jurisdictional Challenge to NCLT Bench

Objection Raised: During the same hearing, Senior Advocate Sasmit Patra strongly questioned the authority and jurisdiction involved in constituting a 5-member NCLT bench to re-evaluate the repayment plan.

Statutory Interpretation & Scope