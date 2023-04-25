Home

Union Bank of India Customers Can Submit Form 15G/H Via WhatsApp; How to Use

Tax exemption for those under 60 will have to be claimed under Form 15G and those who're above 60 may claim exemption from TDS using Form 15H.

New Delhi: In a customer-friendly move, the Union Bank of India has made it easier for its customers to submit Form 15G & H annually online using the bank’s Union Virtual Connect WhatsApp channel (UVConn).

The holders of a fixed deposit must submit Form 15G or 15H to the applicable financial organisation, ssion such as a bank, at the start of each fiscal year. Submission is done to avoid paying TDS (tax deducted at source) on interest income.

Submit Form 15G & H Through The Bank’s WhatsApp

Union Bank of India customers can access financial services in seven different languagesby sending a message to the bank’s WhatsApp number, 09666606060, from the mobile number registered with the bank.

The Bank and RBIH have now made available through UVConn the extra functionality known as “Hassle Free Submission of Form 15G & H, “ according to the bank press release.

What is Form 15G?

Those individuals under 60 years of age and HUFs who have invested in fixed deposits can fill out Form 15G to make declaration. No TDS will be deducted from their interest income for the fiscal year.

The access to Form 15G is given by Section 197A of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Individuals can also use Form 15G to inform the bank of their annual income and ask them to stop deducting TDS from your interest income.

What is Form 15H?

In order to avoid paying TDS on interest from investments in fixed deposits, eligible senior citizens above 6o ears of age or more can use Form 15H, a self-declaration form. The full interest on your deposits is now payable to you without any tax deductions after submitting this form.

Is Submit Of Forms 15G/H Mandatory?

There’s no hard and fast rule to submit Forms 15 G/H. If if you earn more than Rs 40,000 in interest in a given fiscal year, it will be useful if you submit Form 15G each year if your annual gross income is below the income tax exemption threshold.

After you submit Form 15G, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) will not be debited, and you will be able to save any excess tax payment. However, if you missed submitting Form 15G, the tax deducted at source will be deducted and you must request for a refund if any.

When Total Annual Income Exceeds The Tax-free threshold

Tax Deducted at Source or TDS will be deducted if you don’t submit Form 15G. You will receive a TDS certificate, which you can attach to your income tax return and pay the remaining tax (if any).

If you fill out Form 15G, Tax Deducted at Source will not be debited, and you must attach an interest certificate and pay the tax on interest earned when filing your return (if any).

