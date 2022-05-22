Union Bank of India Online | New Delhi: Union Bank of India has revised its interest on the savings accounts. According to the official announcement, the new interest rates will be applicable from June 1, 2022. The bank has decreased interest rates on some accounts, whereas it has also increased the interest rates on some saving accounts.Also Read - BREAKING: RBI To Transfer Rs 30,307 Crore To Central Government

Union Bank of India Savings Account Interest Rates 2022

Balance New Interest Rates Old Interest Rates Upto 50 Lakhs 2.75 per cent 2.9 per cent 50 Lakhs 2.9 per cent 2.9 per cent Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore 3.1 per cent 2.9 per cent Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore 3.4 per cent 2.9 per cent Rs 1,0000 crore and above 3.55 per cent 2.9 per cent

MCLR also revised

The bank had also revised its MCLR. The latest rates can be checked here: