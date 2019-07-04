New Delhi: New Narendra Modi government’s first Economic Survey will be tabled by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian in the Parliament on Thursday.

The Economic Survey, presented a day before the Union budget, will be an outlook of developments in the economy.

“Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government’s first – Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019” KV Subramanian tweeted on Tuesday.

The survey would also contain a synopsis of performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

Subramanian was appointed as the Chief Economic Adviser in December last year, nearly six months after Arvind Subramanian stepped down from the post at the end of his term owing to “pressing family commitments”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the first full-fledged budget of the Union Government on Friday.