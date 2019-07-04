New Delhi: Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Thursday tabled the first Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The Survey (2019-20) has been prepared by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian. The Economic Survey, presented a day before the Union Budget, is a document on the outlook of developments in the economy.

The Survey is still to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

KV Subramanian said in a tweet, “Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government’s first – Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019.”

What does it contain?

The survey is a synopsis of performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

Where to watch?

The survey would be broadcast live on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha channels.

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the first full-fledged budget of the Union Government on Friday.