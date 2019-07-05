New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s Budget for 2019 in the Parliament today. Sitharaman will be the first full-time woman finance minister to present a budget.

This is the second budget of this year, as the first budget i.e. the interim one was presented by Piyush Goyal in February.

It must be noted that in India two budgets, i.e. interim and full budgets, are presented every Lok Sabha elections’ year. The interim budget is presented ahead of Lok Sabha polls while a full budget is tabled after the formation of a government in the Centre.

When to watch Union Budget 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget and deliver her maiden speech at 11 AM in the Parliament today.

Where to watch Union Budget 2019

Notably, the viewers can also download the Union Budget 2019 from Government of India’s official website www.indiabudget.gov.in after the Budget is tabled in the Parliament.

What to expect from Union Budget 2019

Though the interim Budget of February had announced sops, Sitharaman is expected to offer more relief, especially on income tax, said reports. Analysts expect the budget to be pro-growth and tax sops are expected to give a fillip to the economy that has slowed this year. Click here to read more