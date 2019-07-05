New Delhi: Reaching the Parliament ahead of presentation of the Union Budget 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi nimbly hinted at the Union Budget 2019 being pro-rich.

When reporters asked Gandhi if the Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be pro-Ambani or pro-farmers, he said, “That is a good question, it means you have the understanding.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s Budget for 2019 in the Parliament currently.

The Union Cabinet approved the budget ahead of its presentation.

Sitharaman is the second woman finance minister of India after Indira Gandhi.

The pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19 was tabled by the Finance Minister in Parliament on Thursday. The survey is a synopsis of performance on major development programmes, as well as the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy.

This is the 89th Union Budget, which is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.