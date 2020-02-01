New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised that the government would ‘actively pursue’ the stalled 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, as she presented the second Union Budget of the second Narendra Modi government. (Click here for all Union Budget 2020-related news)

The ambitious project, a ‘pet project’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was to be taken up jointly by India and Japan. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September 2017. The new Maharashtra government, however, has expressed its reservations with the project.

Addressing the Lok Sabha in what was her second speech as the country’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, Sitharaman said, “The high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will be actively pursued,” even as she listed some of the government’s other plans to focus on Railways.

The plan, among other things, includes running Tejas trains between tourist destinations, electrification of railway tracks, redeveloping stations under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, working on a suburban rail project in Bengaluru etc.

As part of the India-Japan agreement, Tokyo was to give a loan worth Rs 88,000 crore for the Rs one lakh crore project, at a minimal interest of 0.1%. Slated to be completed by December 2023-just five before the next general elections-its construction was scheduled to start by April 2020.

However, it was recently reported that only 48% land for the project had been acquired by last November after it was earlier announced that the acquisition would be completed by December 2019.

If built, this will be the first bullet train project of India, with trains running at a maximum speed of 350 km/hr.